A motion calling for greater scrutiny of a plan for a £200m golf resort on green belt has received narrow support at an emergency council meeting.

The scheme in Hoylake, Wirral, which includes a hotel, two courses and housing, has faced local opposition

The plan faced two motions calling for it to be scrapped which failed, one by a single vote, while a third, wanting more analysis, was passed by three.

Council leader Phil Davies said the plan could revitalise the town.

Up to 250 campaigners gathered to protest outside the meeting and said they would continue to fight against the scheme.

Campaigner Phil Simpson told those who had gathered that the aim was "to keep our green belt".

"We don't want to see one house on any part of it."

Speaking as the motion by the ruling Labour group passed by 32 votes to 29, Mr Davies acknowledged concerns but said the scheme had "wider potential benefits", which included "revitalising the Hoylake high street".

"If we say this scheme should be abandoned, it will send a message that Wirral is closed for business," he added.

"The danger is people will go elsewhere."

In a statement, Wirral Labour Party said the passed motion did not "secure the development".

"It calls for a scrutiny committee to be set up... with a recommendation to go to cabinet in the summer."

The development, which will also include a health club, spa and a golf academy, would be built by Nicklaus Joint Venture Group and named after golf legend Jack Nicklaus.

If approved, the site's municipal golf course and hotel are expected to open in 2020 and the whole complex should be completed by 2027.