Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Museum of Liverpool is a popular venue with visitors

A man has died falling from an atrium at the Museum of Liverpool, police have said.

The venue had already opened to visitors when the 38-year-old man fell from the second floor at about 11:00 GMT.

Emergency services attempted to resuscitate him but he died at the scene.

The death is not believed to be suspicious, police said. The museum has shut for the rest of the day.

Ch Insp Jason Crellin, from Merseyside Police, said: "There were a number of people, staff and visitors in the museum at the time and they are assisting with the investigation.

"We understand that this is a distressing situation for both staff and visitors, who may have been traumatised by the incident and they are advised to contact 111, or their GP for support."

Police said a post-mortem examination would be conducted to establish the cause of death.

The man's next of kin have been informed but formal identification has not taken place.