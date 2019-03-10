Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Shamal George plays for Liverpool's under-23 team

Police are investigating after Liverpool FC goalkeeper Shamal George was attacked outside a bar.

The 21-year-old, who plays for the Liverpool's under-23 squad, was injured at the Red Door bar in the city centre at about 02:00 GMT on Saturday.

Mr George and his brother, 28, suffered cuts to their faces and needed hospital treatment.

Merseyside Police is appealing for information and said they will look at CCTV in their search for the attackers.

Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened at the Red Door bar

One of the offenders is described as a white man, of stocky build, who was wearing a white t-shirt.

Another attacker was said to have been wearing a black jacket.

Born in Wirral, Shamal George joined Liverpool in 2009. He has played on loan at Carlisle United and Tranmere Rovers.

The player, who has supported Liverpool since childhood, thanked fans on Twitter on Sunday.

A Liverpool FC spokesman said the club was "shocked and appalled that Shamal and a family member have been subjected to such a terrible ordeal".

"As a club, we will offer Shamal and his family any support that they require.

"The matter is now in the hands of Merseyside Police and we will defer all enquiries to them. We would also urge anyone with information about the incident to come forward."