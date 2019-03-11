Image caption Former Conservative minister Lord Heseltine helped drive the regeneration of Liverpool in the 1980s

Conservative peer Lord Heseltine has described Everton Football Club's planned stadium relocation as a "golden opportunity" for the city of Liverpool.

The former deputy prime minister, who championed the city's redevelopment in the early 1980s, said the project could bring "lasting change".

Everton hopes to begin work on a new ground at Bramley Moore Dock in 2020.

Lord Heseltine said the plan would "reverse decline" and have a "wider economic impact" on the whole city.

The club plans to submit a final planning application for the move, which would rejuvenate the largely abandoned dock area north of the city centre, by the end of the year.

It also plans to redevelop its existing Goodison Park home to create new community assets after the relocation, working with its charitable trust, Everton in the Community.

Lord Heseltine campaigned for the regeneration of Liverpool while serving under Margaret Thatcher's government and was later made a Freeman of the City in 2012.

He said Everton's plan would be "of regional importance to Liverpool".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Everton hope to move to a new waterfront stadium by 2022

"There's no question that taking declining areas, or even semi-derelict areas like Liverpool's north docks, and giving them a new lease of life, meets every test of regeneration," he said.

"It can simply change the whole atmosphere of a place. All that investment combines to create an atmosphere in which other businesses want to be involved and other growth projects emerge.

"Everton's plans would change the whole tone and attitude towards the local area."

Everton chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale said: "To get such an endorsement from somebody who not only understands regeneration but has a deep understanding of urban regeneration in the context of our home city is all the more noteworthy and welcome."