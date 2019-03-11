James Taylor shooting: Two more men held over murder
- 11 March 2019
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a father who was shot while waiting to pick up his daughter from a dance class.
James Taylor, 34, was found in Holy Cross Close, Liverpool, after witnesses said they heard gunshots on 7 February.
The arrested men, aged 29 and 38, are the sixth and seventh murder arrests in connection with his death.
The five others have been released on police bail or under investigation, pending further inquiries.