Man held after woman stabbed to death in St Helens
- 12 March 2019
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found stabbed to death in St Helens.
The woman, in her 40s, was declared dead by paramedics who were called to Hignett Avenue at 12:50 GMT on Monday following reports a woman had been stabbed.
Merseyside Police said a 46-year-old man was in custody. It is treating the death as a domestic dispute.
A post-mortem examination will be held to determine the cause of death.
Police said they were carrying out house-to-house inquiries.