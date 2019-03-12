Image copyright Google Image caption Inspectors found a "seriously unsafe" fire escape door and others propped open

Inspectors who visited a "dirty and neglected" care home found faeces on the wall and pools of urine on the floor.

Ranelagh House in Aigburth, Liverpool, which houses up to 26 residents, was inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in January.

Its report praised staff for their care but said the home was "hazardous and dirty" and must improve.

Owners Prima Healthcare said they will "comply fully with the issues raised".

A company spokesman told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the firm was "naturally disappointed" the home had received a Requires Improvement rating.

The unannounced inspection on 21 January found that residents and their relatives felt safe at the home and they were well looked after.

Staff were friendly and respectful, well trained in meeting the needs of residents and activities on offer had improved.

But safety and cleanliness at Ranelagh House had "deteriorated", inspectors found.

Infection risk

The CQC report stated that in one room, inspectors found a "wall, toilet frame and toilet were smeared with faeces" and a bar of soap "encrusted with a brown substance, most likely faeces".

"Other examples included faeces-stained bedding; a urine-stained toilet seat and a commode which had not been used but remained smeared with faeces."

It said a staff member was seen emptying a commode bowl in a toilet and washing it in a communal sink with no gloves or apron on, which "demonstrated that staff and people were not protected from the risk of infection".

Inspectors also had concerns about staff recruitment processes and found four staff members who had "many gaps" in their employment histories, which were not explained.

They also said the home, which was issued with a fire safety enforcement notice in November 2018, still had safety issues, including a "seriously unsafe" fire escape door which could barely open and others which were propped open.

Prima Healthcare's spokesman said the company was "working closely with both the CQC and Liverpool City Council" to rectify the issues.