Image copyright Police handout Image caption Susan Pain admitted two counts of fraud and was jailed for two years at Liverpool Crown Court in September

A boss of an insurance firm who claimed falsely that her daughter was hurt in the Manchester Arena attack has been ordered pay back £139,000.

Susan Pain, of Kirkby, Merseyside, made 30 other fake medical claims between 2010 and 2017, totalling £140,000.

Pain, 51, admitted two counts of fraud at a previous hearing and was jailed for two years at Liverpool Crown Court in September.

At the same court, she was told to pay back £89,000 within three months.

The remaining £40,000 will be taken from her pension when she is 55 years old, the City of London Police's Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED) said.

IFED officers discovered that, between March 2010 and July 2017, Pain had abused her position as a director for an insurance broker and, using the names of friends and family, had made 31 fraudulent insurance claims for unexpected overheads encountered by medical professionals.

She also made some claims in her own name, believing that she would avoid detection because she was known professionally by her former name, Susan Raufer, the Proceeds of Crime Hearing was told.

Using her own name, she claimed for loss of earnings due to a daughter sustaining multiple serious injuries in the terror attack at Manchester Arena, and having to undergo two minor operations.

She also made a £6,860 claim for a son's skiing accident despite having no children.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Pain, a director of Money Medical Management, used her inside knowledge of the industry to make fraudulent claims.

Financial Investigator Simon Styles said: "We're pleased that she will now be paying the price, not just through her prison sentence, but also in having to pay back the money she gained illegally."