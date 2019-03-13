Image copyright Kirsty O"Connor/PA Wire Image caption Tina Malone leaves the High Court in London where she admitted breaching an injunction protecting the identity of James Bulger killer Jon Venables

Actress Tina Malone has been given a suspended prison sentence for sharing a Facebook post which was said to have included an image and new name of one of James Bulger killer's Jon Venables.

There is a global ban on publishing anything revealing his or Robert Thompson's identity.

Malone's barrister said, on reflection, the actress accepted she had been in breach of the injunction.

She was given an eight-month suspended sentence and ordered to pay £10,000.

The 56-year-old ex-Shameless and Brookside actress pleaded guilty to the charge of contempt of court earlier.

Malone, who was wearing a leopard print coat, told the court she had been living in Liverpool at the time of James's murder and knew his killers had been given anonymity when they were released.

Mental health problems

She shared the Facebook message in February last year, which was said to include an image and the new name of Venables, the High Court heard.

The court heard Malone initially said she had not been aware she had done anything wrong.

Ms Malone's barrister Adam Speker told the court she had mental health problems at the time she shared the post and has caring duties for her five-year-old daughter and elderly mother.

He said she understood Venables had been given anonymity for his protection but there were no characteristics of vigilantism in Ms Malone's case.

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Jon Venables was 10 when he and Robert Thompson killed James Bulger

Venables and Thompson were 10 when they tortured and killed James after abducting the two-year-old from a shopping centre in Bootle, Merseyside, in 1993.

In November that year, they became the youngest children ever to be convicted of murder in England.

They have been living under new identities since they were released in 2001.

Two people were given suspended sentences in January after admitting posting photos on social media they said identified Venables.

Richard McKeag, 28, was handed a 12-month sentence and Natalie Barker, 36, was given eight months, both suspended for two years.

Earlier this month, the father of James Bulger lost a legal challenge to try to change the lifelong anonymity order.

However, president of the family division Sir Andrew McFarlane refused to change the terms of the order, which was designed to protect the "uniquely notorious" Venables from "being put to death".