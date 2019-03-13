Image copyright PA Image caption Match commander David Duckenfield denies the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 fans

Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield will not testify in his trial for the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 football fans.

Starting the defence case, Benjamin Myers QC, told the jury at Preston Crown Court: "We don't call Mr Duckenfield to give evidence."

The 74-year-old is on trial alongside Graham Mackrell, 69, the former club secretary at Sheffield Wednesday, who is accused of a safety offence.

Both men deny the charges.

The trial follows a crush in the central pens of the Leppings Lane terrace during the 1989 Liverpool v Nottingham Forest FA Cup semi-final.

Benjamin Myers QC said he would call statements from Bernard Murray, who was the retired chief superintendent's deputy on the day and has since died.

The jury will also be hearing statements given in the past from other deceased witnesses.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Graham Mackrell denies failing to discharge a duty under the Health and Safety at Work Act

Jurors were also told they would be directed to return a not guilty verdict for Mr Mackrell on a charge of contravening the stadium's safety certificate due to "insufficient evidence".

The 69-year-old remains on trial charged with failing to discharge a duty under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Under the law at the time, there can be no prosecution for the 96th victim, Tony Bland, as he died more than a year and a day after the disaster.

The trial continues.