Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Rachel Evans was a "loving mother to five boys", her family said

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found stabbed to death in St Helens.

Mother-of-five Rachel Evans, 46, was pronounced dead by paramedics at a house on Hignett Avenue in the early hours of Monday.

A post mortem established the cause of her death was multiple stab wounds.

Carl Harrison, 46, of Hignett Avenue, St Helens has been charged with murder and is expected to appear at South Sefton Magistrates' Court later.

Ms Evans' family said: "Rachel was a loving mother to five boys, a sister and an aunt.

"The family would ask people to respect their privacy at this time."