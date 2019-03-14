Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at the junction of the East Lancashire Road and Stonebridge Lane

A taxi driver who was seriously injured in a crash in Liverpool has died in hospital two weeks later.

The 51-year-old man's Ford Mondeo private hire taxi was involved in a crash with a BMW on the East Lancashire Road in Croxteth on 27 February.

A woman, who was passenger in the taxi, also died.

A 26-year-old man from St Helens, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, was later released under investigation.

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information or dash-cam footage to contact them.