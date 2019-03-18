Image caption Ms Kennedy is stepping down at the next PCC election

Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner Jane Kennedy has left the Labour Party, saying it has failed to deal with anti-Semitism.

The PCC's action has also triggered the resignation of her deputy Emily Spurrell, who said Ms Kennedy had made the "wrong decision".

Ms Kennedy said she had quit over the resignation of Luciana Berger MP and Derek Hatton's readmission to Labour.

She announced recently she would not be seeking re-election next year.

The former MP for Liverpool Wavertree said: "I am disappointed to report that Emily Spurrell has chosen to resign from her post as my deputy.

"She has done so because I confirmed to her that I left the Labour Party after the resignation of Luciana Berger MP and the announcement that Derek Hatton had been re-admitted into party membership.

"Emily has been aware that I have been deeply disturbed by the abuse suffered by Luciana Berger and other Labour elected members across Merseyside.

"I was elected to promote action against hate crime, amongst other things, and am no longer able to defend what the Labour Party allows to happen in its name."

'Saddened and disappointed'

Ms Kennedy said she would continue to carry out her duties until she retires from office in May 2020.

Ms Spurrell said: "I am extremely saddened and disappointed with this decision and believe it is the wrong thing to do for the people of Merseyside who voted for a Labour Police and Crime Commissioner to put Labour values at the heart of policing.

"Merseyside [Police] have lost over 30% of their funding since 2010 and continue to suffer under this Conservative government's pernicious programme of austerity. This is why I firmly believe we need a strong Labour voice as Police and Crime Commissioner."