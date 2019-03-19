Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Adriesse Gray stabbed the inmate a single time in the chest

A prisoner has admitted stabbing to death a fellow inmate at a Cheshire jail.

Adriesse Gray, from Manchester, admitted murdering Stephen O'Donnell at HMP Risley in a hearing at Liverpool Crown Court.

Gray, 23, who was jailed for four years nine months for burglary, will be sentenced on 20 May.

O'Donnell, 33, who was serving a sentence for assault, was stabbed once in the chest with an improvised weapon.

Gray had attacked him on the landing of the Elton wing at the jail near Warrington, on the evening of 22 January.

O'Donnell, from Stockport, managed to make his way back to his cell before the alarm was raised.

He was transferred to Warrington Hospital where he died more than an hour later.

Gray was detained by prison staff before being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Det Insp Nigel Reid said: "Gray has pleaded guilty to murder and in doing so has spared Stephen's family the ordeal of having to sit through a trial.

"Our thoughts remain with them at this incredibly difficult time and we continue to support them throughout this process."

He added: "I hope that the outcome provides them with some comfort."