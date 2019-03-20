Image copyright Police handout Image caption Anthony Cope, 39, from Halewood was critically injured in the crash last month

A second cyclist who was injured in a multi-vehicle crash near Liverpool John Lennon Airport has died.

Anthony Cope, from Halewood, was riding with his friend Claire Killey when they collided with two Ford Fiestas and a Ford C-Max on Hale Drive on 28 February. Ms Killey died at the scene.

Merseyside Police said the 39-year-old died in hospital on Monday.

Mr Cope's family said he was an "amazing dad, partner, son, brother and friend" who had "loved cycling".

A police spokesman said a 21-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been released under investigation.