Image copyright Google Image caption Savio Salesian College has been rated inadequate for the second time

Students at a Merseyside high school are being "failed" by teachers and a curriculum that is just not good enough, a report has said.

Savio Salesian College in Bootle has again been rated inadequate by Ofsted inspectors and will remain in special measures.

"Only a very small proportion of pupils benefit from routinely good teaching," the damning report said.

A new head teacher has "brought a more focused leadership", however.

The college was first rated inadequate following an inspection in October 2016.

It was then placed into special measures, and given an extensive list of improvements it must make, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Following an inspection on 6 and 7 February, Ofsted said: "For far too long, pupils at this school have not benefited from a good quality of education."

"Consequently, during their time in school, they do not make the progress of which they are capable across a range of subjects, particularly in English, mathematics and science."

The school is in a "difficult financial situation" and this has hampered efforts to improve the quality of teaching, the report added.

'Weak literacy skills'

Inspectors say most teaching staff do not have high enough expectations of what their pupils can achieve.

Leaders, the report says, have not accepted the level of change necessary for this school to come out of special measures, and that "for the last two-and-a-half years pupils have been, and continue to be, failed".

The report says many pupils have weak literacy skills, and initiatives to improve such skills have been "superficial" and sporadic.

New head Anthony Costello, who was appointed on a two-year secondment in September 2017, was praised.

It says he has "brought a more focused leadership" and his "genuine commitment to the school and its wider community has raised the morale of staff, pupils, parents and carers.

"The headteacher's moral purpose and desire to do the best for the pupils have been a shining example to staff."

A spokesman for Savio said: "We are pleased that Ofsted have recognised improvements in behaviour, attendance and safeguarding over the last two years but acknowledge that results are not where they need to be.

"We are committed to addressing this and supporting pupils to achieve the best in their education."