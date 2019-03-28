Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption The judge told Kendrick he had abused his victims for his "own selfish and sexual enjoyment"

A "dangerous predator" who raped two young boys and sexually abused four other children has been jailed for 18 years.

Gerard Kendrick, of Vauxhall, was sentenced to a further six years on licence after pleading guilty to 16 sex offences at Liverpool Crown Court.

The 32-year-old abused three boys and three girls, aged between six and 12, over two decades.

His first offence was committed when he was 10 years old.

Detectives were led to Kendrick when they found a large number of indecent images of children on the computer of a known sex offender in Lancashire.

They used technology to establish that the photos, which included images of one of the rape victims, had been taken at Kendrick's home and distributed via the internet.

'Fetishes and perversions'

The rape of a six-year-old boy took place in the last two years, the court heard.

Judge Robert Warnock told Kendrick he had abused his victims for his "own selfish and sexual enjoyment".

"You did not have any consideration whatsoever for the welfare or innocence of those children. It seems that you regarded them as objects available to satiate your own fetishes and perversions," he added.

Det Sgt Richie Shillito from Merseyside Police said: "Gerard Kendrick subjected his six victims to vicious and violent sexual assaults for his own sexual gratification."

He praised the "bravery and courage" of the victims that "led to a dangerous sexual predator being sent to jail".

Kendrick, who has no previous convictions, was ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for life. He will have to serve 12 years before being able to apply for parole.