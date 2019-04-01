Hillsborough jury given majority direction

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption David Duckenfield and Graham Mackrell both deny the charges against them

The Hillsborough jury at Preston Crown Court cannot reach unanimous verdicts and has been told to consider majority verdicts.

Judge Sir Peter Openshaw has told the six men and six women he will accept majority verdicts of at least 10-2.

Former Ch Supt David Duckenfield, 74, denies the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans.

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell denies a charge under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Ninety-six people were killed in the disaster at the FA Cup semi-final in Sheffield on 15 April 1989.

The jury has spent more than five and a half days deliberating after hearing 10 weeks of evidence.

Before jurors retired, Sir Peter advised them a "full and frank exchange of views" was needed to reach a true verdict.