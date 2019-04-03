Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Officers have appealed for the man and woman pictured to contact them

Police investigating a fatal stabbing in Liverpool have issued CCTV images of two potential witnesses.

Hassan Ahmed Mohamoud, 29, from Toxteth, was stabbed in the neck on Bentley Road at about 13:20 GMT on Thursday and died in hospital.

A 28-year-old man from Toxteth arrested on suspicion of murder has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Det Ch Insp Cheryl Rhodes said the man and woman pictured were "potential witnesses".

She said they were "not suspected of having any involvement in the offence" and appealed for them or anyone who knows them to contact police.