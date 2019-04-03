Image copyright Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Image caption David Duckenfield and Graham Mackrell were on trial at Preston Crown Court

The jury in the trial of Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield has been unable to reach a verdict.

Former Ch Supt Duckenfield, now 74, had denied the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans in the 1989 disaster.

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell has been found guilty of a charge under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Jurors at Preston Crown Court spent eight days deliberating.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has said it will seek a retrial for Mr Duckenfield, of Ferndown, Dorset.

During the 10-week trial, jurors heard that 96 men, women and children died as a result of a fatal crush on the Leppings Lane terrace on 15 April 1989.

Under the law at the time, there can be no prosecution for a 96th victim, Tony Bland, as he died more than a year and a day after the disaster.

The jury deliberated for more than 29 hours but was unable to agree whether Mr Duckenfield was guilty or not guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence.

Image copyright Hillsborough Inquests Image caption The jury heard that 96 men, women and children died as a result of a fatal crush on the Leppings Lane terrace

Sue Hemming, legal director of the CPS, said the trial had been "incredibly complex" and she recognised "that these developments will be difficult for the families affected by the Hillsborough disaster".

The CPS has now decided to seek a retrial against the former South Yorkshire Police officer, she added.

The trial heard Mr Duckenfield ordered the opening of exit gates at the Leppings Lane end of the ground at 14:52 BST, eight minutes before kick off, after the area outside the turnstiles became dangerously overcrowded.

More than 2,000 fans entered through exit gate C once it was opened and many headed for the tunnel ahead of them, which led to the central pens where the crush happened.

Prosecutors alleged Mr Duckenfield had "ultimate responsibility" at the ground and should have made "key lifesaving decisions" on the day.

Mr Duckenfield's defence case lasted just 74 minutes and consisted of read evidence from his deputy on the day - ground commander Bernard Murray.

His defence argued the case against Mr Duckenfield was "breathtakingly unfair" and said he had "tried to do the right thing".

Image caption The people who lost their lives in the Hillsborough disaster

Mr Mackrell, 69, was convicted of failing to discharge his duty under the Health and Safety at Work Act, by a majority of 10 to two.

He was accused of failing to take reasonable care to ensure there were enough turnstiles to prevent large crowds building up.

The court heard there were seven turnstiles for the 10,100 Liverpool fans with standing tickets for the match against Nottingham Forest.

Mr Mackrell did not give evidence but Jason Beer QC, defending, argued the build-up of fans outside was caused by other factors, including a lack of police cordons and the unusual arrival pattern of supporters.