A British man wrote of his joy at fighting against the Islamic State group, describing it as "the biggest threat since Hitler", a court heard.

Aidan James, 28, of Formby, Merseyside, had no previous military knowledge when he allegedly set out to join the war in 2017 alongside the YPG Kurdish militia.

The Old Bailey heard that in diary entries he told how he got "a kill" and was "playing my part in this war and feel good to be a part of history".

Mr James denies terrorism offences.

He is accused of receiving training from the PKK before going on to fight with the People's Protection Unit known as the YPG in Syria.

On the second day of his trial, the jury was shown Facebook pictures of Mr James posing with YPG insignia wearing military garb.

In a December 2017 diary entry, he allegedly wrote: "The situation with Turkey continues to worsen the war is long from over but I am playing my part in this war and feel good to be a part of history and with the revolutionary force of YPG.

"Daesh is the biggest threat the world has seen since Hitler so anything I can do in these operations is good."

In an earlier entry, Mr James allegedly wrote of his group's "quest to vanquish Daesh from this place" and how he got "a kill" that day.

The court heard how a police negotiator was in email contact with him, promising to support him and discuss his return to Liverpool.

Mr James wrote of the "amazing time" he had fighting on the "front line numerous times", killing Islamic State soldiers.

The court heard he returned to Liverpool John Lennon airport on 14 February last year.

Mr James denies engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts and two charges of attending a place used for terrorist training.

