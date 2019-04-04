Image copyright Police handout Image caption Ann Marie Pomphret's body was found on 2 November

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering his wife who was discovered with fatal head injuries in a stable.

Horse lover Ann Marie Pomphret, 49, was found at the Warrington stables on 2 November and died at the scene.

Her husband David Pomphret, of Masefield Drive in Winwick, appeared briefly at Chester Magistrates' Court charged with her murder.

The 50-year-old was remanded in custody until 8 April when he will make his first Liverpool Crown Court appearance.

Mr Pomphret, described on LinkedIn as a Barclays bank associate vice president, spoke only to confirm his name, age and address.

His wife was discovered shortly after 22:05 GMT when police were called to the stables in Old Alder Lane, Burtonwood following reports of concern.

In a tribute, her family said: "Marie was a beloved daughter, wife and mother. She loved nothing more than spending time with her family out in nature, looking after their horses.

"We are devastated that she has been taken from us so young and in such a senseless way."