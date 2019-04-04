Image copyright Liverpool City Council Image caption Joe Anderson said it was an important milestone but he did not want to risk potential legal proceedings

An event marking the 30th anniversary of Hillsborough has been cancelled after a jury failed to reach a verdict in the trial of the match commander.

Former Ch Supt Duckenfield, 74, had denied the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans in the 1989 disaster.

Lawyers for Mr Duckenfield have said they will oppose an application from prosecutors for a retrial.

Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson took the decision to avoid any legal risk.

A 10-week trial at Preston Crown Court ended on Wednesday after jurors were unable to agree on the charges against Mr Duckenfield.

Image copyright PA Image caption The jury failed to reach a verdict in the trial of the match commander former Ch Supt Duckenfield

A commemoration with speeches, performances and prayers at St George's Hall plateau in Liverpool city centre was planned for the evening of 15 April - 30 years on from the crush which resulted in the deaths of 96 supporters.

Mr Anderson said: "The risk of the event inadvertently influencing any future decisions made regarding ongoing legal proceedings is a risk I do not want the city to take.

"Despite this being such an important milestone... we understand how sensitive the current environment is surrounding the case."

Image copyright Hillsborough Inquests Image caption There will be a minute's silence in Liverpool at 15:.06 - the time the game was called off

Liverpool City Council said there would still be a visual memorial at the front of St George's Hall for people to pay their respects between 14-18 April and a public memorial service at Liverpool's Anglican Cathedral will take place as planned on 15 April at 14:45 BST.

It said there would also be a minute's silence in Liverpool at 15:06 - the exact time the FA Cup semi-final game at Hillsborough was stopped.

Flags on civic buildings will be flown at half-mast and bells at the town hall will ring 96 times.

The Lime Street media wall, opposite Lime Street Station, and the M62 digital screens will also display the words "Never Forgotten".

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell was found guilty at the same trial of a health and safety charge and is due to be sentenced on 13 May.