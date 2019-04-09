Image copyright Langtree and Panattoni Image caption The developers said there was a "huge demand" for the facility

A plan to build a £180m distribution hub on green belt land, which the developers claim could create 4,000 jobs, is "totally unjustified", an environmental campaigner has said.

Developers Langtree and Panattoni have lodged a planning application for the site near the M6 and M56 in Warrington.

The firm said it could generate over £7m a year in business rates.

Campaigner Helen Gurnani said the plan was a bad idea as local air pollution was "already unacceptably high".

The planned development would see the council having to release part of its green belt land, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

'United in condemnation'

The developers' group development director Neal Biddle said there was a "huge demand" for the facility and the town needed to "capitalise" on the opportunity, which could bring a "diverse range of jobs" to the area.

However, Mrs Gurnani said the local protest groups were "united in condemnation" of the plan.

"Warrington's air pollution is already unacceptably high - why should we accept further traffic on our roads just because we are a convenient location for these companies to bus stuff round the country from?"

If approved, the developer hopes to have tenants moving into the facility in 2021. A decision is expected by summer.