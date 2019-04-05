Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Joe Ward had previously stabbed his victim in the arm and sent messages threatening him

A teenager who stabbed his love rival to death with a "Pirates of the Caribbean" knife has been found guilty of murder.

Joe Ward, 18, attacked Eddie O'Rourke, also 18, outside a club in Runcorn, Cheshire after developing a grudge over an ex-girlfriend.

A 15-year-old boy who handed Ward the 12-inch blade was cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter.

The pair will be sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court at a later date.

The court heard Mr O'Rourke had arrived at an 18th birthday party at the Royal British Legion club in Runcorn on Friday 7 September last year just minutes after the Ward and the 15-year-old.

Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption A 15-year-old boy who handed the knife to Joe Ward was found guilty of manslaughter

Ward, from Lockfield in Runcorn, had become "obsessed" with a girl, leading to him clashing with Mr O'Rourke previously, the jury was told.

Mr O'Rourke gestured to Ward to follow him outside at about 20:25 BST.

CCTV footage showed the moment Ward returned to the doorway of the club, where he was handed the weapon, described as a large "Pirates of the Caribbean" knife.

Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption CCTV showed the moment the 12-inch knife was handed to Joe Ward by the 15-year-old boy

Mr O'Rourke was stabbed once in the abdomen, severing a main artery, and died later that night in hospital.

Ward and the 15-year-old - who cannot be named because of his age - were arrested the next day.

The younger boy pleaded guilty to possession of the knife which admitted to habitually carrying but denied murder saying he did not know it would be used to harm someone when he handed it over.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Eddie O'Rourke, pictured with his mother Jayne White

Ward claimed that he acted in self-defence in fatally stabbing Mr O'Rourke.

Despite this, the jury convicted him of murder by a majority verdict and also found him guilty of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Cheshire Police said Ward had previously stabbed Mr O'Rourke in the arm with a knife in August 2017.

Following the verdicts, the victim's mum Jayne White issued a statement through Cheshire Police paying tribute to her "best friend".

"I am a mother without her son and his three sisters and two brothers are without their older brother," it added.

"The best thing in our lives has been taken away from us and my family have been left in turmoil."