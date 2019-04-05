Image copyright Reuters Image caption Racegoers don their finest outfits for the Grand National's Ladies Day

From flamingo fascinators to fashionable frocks, thousands of women have been putting on the style for the Grand National festival at Aintree.

Ladies Day is traditionally one of the biggest days in Merseyside's social calendar when women - and men - are invited to dress to impress.

Despite a chill wind, glamorous racegoers looked set for good day out.

Taking place ahead of Saturday's Grand National, Ladies Day attracts up to 50,000 people.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Ladies in hats were out in numbers on the return of Ladies Day to Aintree racecourse

Image copyright PA Image caption Andrea and Alan Hawksey enjoying a day out at the second day of the Aintree Festival

Image copyright Reuters Image caption For thousands of women on Merseyside, it's an opportunity to dress up for the cameras

Image copyright PA Image caption Racegoer Karen Bettany caught the eye with her flamingo fascinator

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Despite the negative press coverage, Ladies Day is seen as simply a chance for many women to have a good time

