Thousands flock to Grand National's Ladies Day at Aintree

  • 5 April 2019
Ladies Day 2019 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Racegoers don their finest outfits for the Grand National's Ladies Day

From flamingo fascinators to fashionable frocks, thousands of women have been putting on the style for the Grand National festival at Aintree.

Ladies Day is traditionally one of the biggest days in Merseyside's social calendar when women - and men - are invited to dress to impress.

Despite a chill wind, glamorous racegoers looked set for good day out.

Taking place ahead of Saturday's Grand National, Ladies Day attracts up to 50,000 people.

Ladies Day 2019 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Ladies in hats were out in numbers on the return of Ladies Day to Aintree racecourse
Ladies Day 2019 Image copyright PA
Image caption Andrea and Alan Hawksey enjoying a day out at the second day of the Aintree Festival
Ladies Day 2019 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption For thousands of women on Merseyside, it's an opportunity to dress up for the cameras
Ladies Day 2019 Image copyright PA
Image caption Racegoer Karen Bettany caught the eye with her flamingo fascinator
Ladies Day 2019 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Despite the negative press coverage, Ladies Day is seen as simply a chance for many women to have a good time

