Thousands flock to Grand National's Ladies Day at Aintree
- 5 April 2019
From flamingo fascinators to fashionable frocks, thousands of women have been putting on the style for the Grand National festival at Aintree.
Ladies Day is traditionally one of the biggest days in Merseyside's social calendar when women - and men - are invited to dress to impress.
Despite a chill wind, glamorous racegoers looked set for good day out.
Taking place ahead of Saturday's Grand National, Ladies Day attracts up to 50,000 people.
All pictures are subject to copyright