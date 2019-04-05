Image copyright Lynda Roughley Image caption Thomas Bimson, 23, was found guilty of death by dangerous driving

An unqualified hit-and-run driver who killed a man as he crossed a road had spent the evening drinking with friends, a court heard.

Driver Thomas Bimson, 23, of Waterloo Warehouse, Vauxhall, did not stop at the scene on Liverpool's waterfront.

The victim, Matthew Bradley, 24, was the second member of his family to die in a road traffic accident, Liverpool Crown Court was told.

Bimson was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving.

Mr Bradley's family, from Glenavy in County Antrim, wept as the guilty verdict was announced.

The court heard that Mr Bradley, who was in the city for a stag party, flew through the air for about 30m (98ft) before landing on the roadway.

Bimson then sped off from the scene in a BMW 330X which was on hire to his front seat passenger, Ibrar Saddique.

He did not hand himself in to police for three days by which time it was not possible to test his alcohol levels.

Image caption Ibrar Saddique, 35, was found guilty of aiding and abetting causing death by driving while uninsured

Mr Bradley, a landscape gardener, had crossed two lanes of The Strand by the Hilton Hotel at about 11.45 GMT on 3 November 2017 when he struck by the BMW.

The eldest of Mr Bradley's three sisters, Clare Kemp, read a moving impact statement following the verdicts.

She told how their brother David had died in a road traffic accident when Mr Bradley was 11 months old and the family had been devastated by that death.

'Imprisonment inevitable'

Martine Snowdon, prosecuting, said CCTV footage showed Bimson drinking with friends in the Malmaison Hotel and being joined by Saddique.

It has been estimated that the BMW was travelling at 48mph at the time of the impact.

"Matthew Bradley didn't stand a chance and was hit at a speed that meant his death was virtually inevitable," said Mr Snowdon.

Bimson, who had never taken a driving test, was also convicted of causing death by driving without insurance and without a licence.

Saddique, 35, of Sunnybank Lane, Pudsey, West Yorkshire, was found guilty of aiding and abetting causing death by driving while uninsured.

The two men, who denied the allegations, were remanded into custody until sentencing.

Judge Neil Flewitt, QC, warned Bimson: "It is inevitable there will be a substantial period of imprisonment."