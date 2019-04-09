Image copyright Merseyside Police/Google Image caption The court heard Lloyd initially blamed the missing funds on spreadsheet errors

An assistant manager who stole £273,000 from a theatre to spend on electronics and takeaways left it with "unbearable" financial pressure, a court has heard.

Kelvin Lloyd admitted the theft over a 21-month period, pushing Liverpool's Epstein Theatre into administration.

Theatre directors Rebecca and David Pichilingi told Liverpool Crown Court they were "torn apart" and "ruined".

The 27-year-old, of Jubilee Street, Shotton in Flintshire, was jailed for two years four months.

Prosecutor Kate Gaskell said Lloyd was employed as a lighting technician in January 2016 and made assistant manager a few months later, a role which included paying wages and handling box office cash.

'Ruined'

The court heard that between April 2016 and December 2017, he took about £92,000 from the theatre's safe and more than £180,000 from its bank account, paying the money into four separate accounts of his own.

The financial pressure became "unbearable" for Mr and Mrs Pichilingi and in December 2017, the theatre went into administration and Lloyd's deceit was revealed.

The court was told he initially blamed spreadsheet errors for discrepancies, but admitted his dishonesty when police were called in.

Financial analysis found he had bought Apple phones and computers, TVs, Dyson appliances, games consoles and a holiday to the US and had spent more than £13,000 with delivery firms Just Eat and Deliveroo and transportation company Uber.

The court heard the directors of the Grade II-listed theatre, which reopened after a £1m revamp in 2011, owed £442,000 to creditors and was being supported by Liverpool City Council.

Michael O'Brien, defending, said Lloyd apologised and offered his "upmost regret, remorse and shame for his actions".

A Proceeds of Crime Act hearing to determine what he will have to repay will be held in the future.