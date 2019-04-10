Image copyright Warrington Borough Council Image caption Warrington Borough Council said the scheme could improve air quality

The government will pay more than two-thirds of the cost of a £212m bypass aimed at easing congestion in Cheshire.

The Western Link, which includes a crossing over Manchester Ship Canal and the River Mersey, will connect the A56 and A57 in Warrington.

Roads minister Jesse Norman said the bypass would "significantly benefit" road users and residents in the town.

Warrington Borough Council said the scheme could improve air quality and cut journey times in the town centre.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the government had confirmed it will provide £142.5m towards the project with the council funding the remainder.

The road was given council approval in 2017 despite local protests over fears of increased pollution and noise.

Warrington Borough Council leader Russ Bowden said the bypass was "key to the council's ambitions' to tackle town centre congestion and improve air quality".

The Department of Transport said the road would create an additional key link between the north and south of Warrington, taking shipping traffic away from the town centre and easing traffic near Warrington Bank Quay railway station.

A spokesman said construction could start as early as 2021.