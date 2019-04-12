Image copyright Family handout Image caption Brandon Regan was found in a garden in Speke

A man has been cleared of the murder of a 17-year-old boy who was found stabbed to death in a garden in Liverpool.

Brandon Regan was fatally injured in Critchley Road, Speke, on 28 January 2018.

Ryan Buckley, 33, from Speke, was found not guilty following a direction to a jury made by Judge Alan Conrad, after the prosecution offered no further evidence against him.

Three other men remain on trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

Lewis Gibbons, 26, from Halewood, Steven Jones, 24, from Damson Road, Netherley and Jack Butterworth, 22, from Finsbury Park, Widnes, all deny murder.