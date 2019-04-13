Image copyright RNLI/Chris Green Image caption One of the horses was stuck for four hours 300m from the shore

Two horses and their young riders have been rescued after becoming stuck in thick mud while on a beach.

Both riders were helped to safety by coastguards and one of the animals was freed relatively quickly from Moreton Beach, on the Wirral.

However, it took four hours to dig out the remaining horse, with the help of an RNLI hovercraft crew.

Flint and Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team, fire crews and the police also helped in the rescue operation.

The RNLI hovercraft from Hoylake was launched at 10:26 BST.

Coastguards and firefighters then began digging together to free the horse's legs.

The RNLI crew and coastguard team also used mud lances in an attempt to soften the sand with water and compressed air.

However, the mud proved too thick for the equipment, a spokesman for the RNLI said.

Image copyright RNLI/Chris Green Image caption The animal was stuck up to its belly

After further digging, and with gentle encouragement, the horse managed to free itself but became stuck again.

Mud boards and mats were then used to provide the animal with some firmer footing until it was finally freed, the spokesman added.

A vet then administered a sedative to avoid any further distress to the animal.

Once ashore, the horse was led into a horse box to receive further assistance and treatment.

You may also like:

Volunteer hovercraft crew member Ian Farrall said: "Considering the ordeal the horse had been through, its behaviour was exceptional in what was clearly a distressing situation.

"Walking and horse riding is a safe activity most of the time but it is important to be aware of the risks.

"The sand and mud around the Wirral coast can be dangerous and coastal conditions can change over time."

He advised horse riders and walkers to check local safety notices and to always carry a means of calling for help.

The young horse riders were assessed by the North West Ambulance Service and are back with their parents.