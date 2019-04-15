Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Ninety-six lanterns have been arranged on the steps of St George's Hall

Liverpool will fall silent for a minute to mark the 30th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster.

Ninety-six lanterns with lit candles will also be displayed on the steps of St George's Hall on Monday.

Banners with images of the 96 fans killed by the crush at an FA Cup game have already been hung at the hall.

A minute's silence will be held across the city at 15:06 - the time the 1989 FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest was stopped.

Flags on civic buildings will be flown at half mast and the bells of the Town Hall will toll 96 times.

Liverpool's mayor Joe Anderson said the city would "stand together in solidarity" to mark the tragedy which happened on 15 April 1989.

A memorial service is due to be held at Liverpool Cathedral at 14:45, while The Kop at Anfield will be open between 13:00 and 16:00 for people who want to sit and reflect.