Image copyright PA/Getty Image caption Beatlemania hit the USA in 1964

New York Police Department log books for the officers who protected The Beatles from hoards of screaming fans in America have gone on display.

The memorabilia lists the NYPD officers who guarded the Fab Four on their first US visit and their famous Ed Sullivan show appearance on 9 February 1964.

The logs were saved by NYPD officer Patrick Cassidy, whose father Edward was on Beatles protection duty.

Mr Cassidy has donated them to the Magical Beatles Museum in Liverpool.

Detailed as the "visit of Beatles singing group", the handwritten police blotter lists Sergeants O'Shea, Jones and McAuliffe, with officers Delgado, De Angelo, Lucarelli and Madden among the detachment looking after the band.

The log further records The Beatles' first visit to Carnegie Hall and also an incident on 12 February 1964 when an officer who was "attempting to restrain the surging crowd" was "knocked off balance" and injured outside the Plaza Hotel.

Image copyright PA Image caption Patrick Cassidy (right) said his father Edward (left) found The Beatles to be "well dressed and well behaved"

Mr Cassidy said: "The Ed Sullivan theatre is in the confines of my precinct, so one day in 2013 I went into the storage area that holds these books.

"After 50 years they clean out and destroy them, so I looked up February 64 and found the book, which would have been destroyed the following year."

Mr Cassidy said he father had told him he found the band members "well dressed and well behaved", and that they modestly assumed "the crowds outside the hotel were for someone else".

The Beatles had already hit number one in the US charts and the levels of anticipation surrounding their arrival from England had not been seen since the days of Elvis Presley in the 1950s.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Beatles Ed Sullivan appearance was a highlight of their first US tour in 1964.

Throngs of screaming fans and reporters shadowed the band's every move, with police on alert for anyone posing as hotel guests or other disguises to get close to them.

Their first live TV performance in the US was watched by a then record 73 million people, with 60% of televisions in the US tuned in to the show.