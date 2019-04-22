Image copyright Google Image caption Police sealed off part of Seaport Street for forensic examinations

A 14-year-old boy has been stabbed in the back in Liverpool.

The teenager is in a "serious but stable" condition in hospital following the attack in Toxteth on Sunday.

Police believe the boy may have been involved in an earlier "altercation between a group of around eight males on Lodge Lane" at around 17:30 BST.

Det Insp Debbie Tipton appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage of the "shocking incident" that happened "in a busy area in broad daylight".

Merseyside Police set up cordons in Seaport Street and Lodge Lane for forensic examinations.

The teenager is the second 14-year-old to be stabbed in Merseyside over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend after an attack in Crosby on Friday.