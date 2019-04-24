Image copyright Google Image caption Save Calderstones Park said it will start clearing the area next week

Campaigners who saved a park from being built on have been given the green light to bring the land back into public use.

Liverpool City Council had granted developers Redrow Homes planning permission to build 51 luxury homes in Calderstones Park, Liverpool.

But the scheme was scrapped after a High Court ruling in January.

Save Calderstones Park said they were "completely thrilled by the idea we can restore the area to park use."

Campaign organiser Caroline Williams said they would consult with local people about what they would like to see but were considering creating a wildlife meadow.

"It would be a quiet extension of the park, a mediation area. We would keep it wild but plant it up and allow the public to have access."

Image caption More than 50,000 people signed a petition opposing the housing development

The Local Democracy Service reported that work to clear the site would begin next week.

Once completed, it would expand Calderstones Park by 4.5 acres (1.8 ha)

Plans quashed

More than 50,000 people signed a petition opposing plans backed by Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson for the building of Redrow homes on the Harthill Estate site.

The council argued that the land in question - which included a riding school, a model railway and an ex-council depot - was not accessible to the public nor part of the park.

But it suffered a high profile defeat when a High Court judge quashed the planning permission it granted Redrow in February 2017.

The Friends of Calderstones Park Group will meeting the city council to discuss the proposals and hopes to secure National Lottery funding.