Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption David Ellis left his victim with a bleed on the brain

A man who beat a woman so much she had broken bones and a bleed on the brain has been jailed for nearly 10 years.

David Ellis, 50, from Liverpool, admitted the section 18 domestic assault of a 27-year-old woman he left with multiple injuries.

Ellis, of Halewood Drive, Woolton, was given nine years and nine months, at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday.

Det Insp Tracey Martin said the sentence sent a "strong message" of zero tolerance of abuse.

Merseyside Police found the woman on 26 February.

Det Insp Martin praised her bravery and said she hoped the woman's "courage inspires anyone else out there who may be a victim in this way, to seek help."

She said there was help and support available for victims of domestic abuse.