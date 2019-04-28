Image copyright Kate James Image caption Alfie Evans died in April 2018 after his life support was withdrawn

A stand at Everton's stadium will be lit up in memory of toddler Alfie Evans a year on.

The 23-month-old had a degenerative brain condition and was in a semi-vegetative state for more than a year.

He was at the centre of a legal battle over a decision to withdraw life support, a challenge his parents lost in the courts.

His family will attend a vigil at Goodison Park later when the Sir Philip Carter Park Stand will be lit up.

Alfie's father Tom Evans, praised the club and said: "I couldn't be more proud to support this club because of the support I've received and I'm just glad Alfie got to wear the kit and was part of Everton."

An Everton spokeswoman said the club is supporting plans by Alfie's parents to set up a charitable foundation in his name.

Image copyright PA Image caption Kate James and Tom Evans contested doctors' decision to take Alfie off life support

Alfie, who was born in May 2016, was admitted to hospital in the following December after suffering seizures.

Alder Hey Hospital said scans showed "catastrophic degradation of his brain tissue", adding that further treatment was not only "futile" but also "unkind and inhumane".

His parents lost all legal challenges to a court ruling that allowed the hospital to withdraw ventilation.

The legal campaign by Mr Evans and Alfie's mother, Kate James, attracted widespread attention and also support from Pope Francis, who asked that "their desire to seek new forms of treatment may be granted".

Alfie died on 28 April 2018, just short of his second birthday. The couple have recently had another baby boy.