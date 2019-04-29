Liverpool

Liverpool hospital A&E porter punched by patient

  • 29 April 2019
Royal Liverpool University Hospital Image copyright Stephen Richards
Image caption The porter was punched in the Emergency Department at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital on Friday

A man has been charged after a hospital porter was punched in the face by a patient in Liverpool.

Officers were called to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital after the porter was punched in the Emergency Department at about 09:45 BST on Friday, Merseyside Police said.

He suffered a fractured eye socket.

A 34-year-old man from Wavertree has been charged with assault and affray. He was remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on 24 May.

