Liverpool hospital A&E porter punched by patient
- 29 April 2019
A man has been charged after a hospital porter was punched in the face by a patient in Liverpool.
Officers were called to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital after the porter was punched in the Emergency Department at about 09:45 BST on Friday, Merseyside Police said.
He suffered a fractured eye socket.
A 34-year-old man from Wavertree has been charged with assault and affray. He was remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on 24 May.