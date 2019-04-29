Image caption Peter Bleksley said Kevin Parle was not as high profile "as I would like"

The former presenter of Channel 4 programme Hunted has launched his own manhunt for one of Britain's most wanted murder suspects.

Former Scotland Yard detective Peter Bleksley wants to find Kevin Parle, who has been on the run for 14 years.

Parle is suspected by Merseyside Police of shooting dead 16-year-old Liam Kelly in 2004 and Lucy Hargreaves, 22, a year later.

Despite widespread police appeals Parle has not been traced.

'Ego trip'

Mr Bleksley shared posts on Twitter which told Parle "I'm coming for you" and "your days on the run are numbered".

The families of Parle's alleged victims have refused to speak to Mr Bleksley and Merseyside Police has declined to assist.

Mr Bleksley, who was the Chief on the reality TV show, denied the manhunt was an "ego trip", although the former undercover officer admitted he was planning to write a book about the case.

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Kevin Parle, pictured here as he might look now he is older

Ms Hargreaves' murder in 2005 was described as "one of the most brutal and callous acts" Merseyside Police had seen.

Three men entered her house in Walton on 3 August 2005, and shot her while she slept on the sofa.

They then set fire to the building. Ms Hargreaves' partner and toddler daughter escaped by jumping from an upstairs window.

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Lucy Hargreaves was shot in 2005

Teenager Liam Kelly was shot in the chest and arm on a Liverpool street in the early hours of 19 June 2004.

Officers believe the teenager was approached by two men from different directions, both armed with guns.

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Liam Kelly was shot in the chest and arm

Dear All, I really need your help. I'm on the hunt for #KevinParle. This man should face justice. Please read my flyer below and then retweet, share and post far and wide. Thank you very much indeed. pic.twitter.com/CBsMlgNJ1k — Peter Bleksley (@PeterBleksley) April 29, 2019

Mr Bleksley said his self-funded manhunt would not have the resources made available to him on television.

"Essentially I will have a pen, a notebook, a mobile phone and a business card.

"But I've also got social media, I've got a network of former cops, former military and people in the private investigations world."

A witness reported a sighting of Parle in Western Australia three years ago. He is also said to have links to Spain.