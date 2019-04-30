Liverpool

Man seriously injured in M62 crash near Liverpool

  • 30 April 2019
M62 crash Image copyright Liverpool Echo
Image caption Three people were hurt, one seriously, in the crash near junction 5 of the M62

A motorist suffered a serious head injury after a car overturned in a crash involving a lorry and four vehicles on the M62 on Merseyside.

The man, in his 50s, was taken to the major trauma centre at Aintree University Hospital after crash near junction 5 for Huyton at 07:30 BST.

One car flipped on its roof, the lorry straddled the carriageway and a wrecked car was left on the hard shoulder.

The M62 was closed westbound causing huge rush-hour delays.

Two other people were hurt in the multi-vehicle crash, said North West Ambulance Service.

A man in his 30s suffered a shoulder injury while a woman in her 40s was also treated in hospital.

One person who was trapped inside a car was freed by firefighters.

North West Motorway Police said the crash affected rush-hour traffic with all lanes westbound into Liverpool blocked.

The carriageway reopened after being closed for five hours.

Image copyright Liverpool Echo
Image caption The collision caused long delays for motorists heading towards Liverpool

