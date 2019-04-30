Image copyright Police handout Image caption Therese Curphey has been jailed for four years

A woman who left her 91-year-old mother "lying in her own filth" for at least a week has been jailed.

Therese Curphey, 53, was the sole carer for her vulnerable mother Teresa at their home in Lydford Road, Liverpool.

Post-mortem tests confirmed the elderly woman died as a result of sepsis, hypothermia and skin ulcers in February 2017, Liverpool Crown Court was told.

Curphey, who denied gross negligence manslaughter, was sentenced to four years in prison.

'Deprived of dignity'

Paramedics found the "emaciated" 91-year-old woman lying on the floor, dirty and cold and making "wailing" noises, said prosecutors.

The court was told there was was a strong smell of human waste in the house and bin bags full of household waste up to 3ft (1m) were found in most of the rooms.

Pascale Jones from the Crown Prosecution Service said Mrs Curphey had had a fall which caused three rib fractures at least a week before she was taken to hospital.

She would have been in "extreme pain" and her daughter's treatment of her was a "dismal dereliction" of her duty of care, Ms Jones told the court.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mrs Curphey, 91, was left "lying in filth" on a cold floor for "at least seven days"

Therese Curphey declined help from neighbours and social services and changed her mother's medication because she thought she "knew better than the doctor".

Det Insp Phil Atkinson of Merseyside Police said: "The conditions Mrs Curphey were left in were disgusting.

"It's sad that a person of 91 was left in such conditions, that in her dying days she was deprived of her dignity.

"While today's sentence cannot undo what has happened, I hope this result now gives the rest of Mrs Curphey's family some sense of justice."