Image copyright Cheshire Constabulary Image caption William Jones was told he will serve a minimum of six years

A convicted killer who planted a grenade outside a family home where four children were sleeping has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

William Jones, 29, was found guilty of conspiracy to possess an explosive device at Liverpool Crown Court after his DNA was found on the grenade.

The device was concealed under a car in Warrington, Cheshire, to send a message to a rival gang, police have said.

Jones was on prison licence for murder when he planted the explosive.

Police say the targeted attack was part of a series of "tit for tat acts of retribution" after officers dismantled a drugs gang operating in Warrington in January 2018.

The grenade was later destroyed in a controlled explosion

Over a 24-hour period, police were called to a deliberate fire at a gym on 22 February 2018 followed by an arson attack on a BMW car the following day.

Two bricks were also hurled through the kitchen window of a house.

On 24 February 2018, police received an anonymous 999 call from a telephone kiosk - a warning that a hand grenade had been planted on a driveway in Warrington.

Image copyright Cheshire Constabulary Image caption A 50-metre cordon was set up around the house after the grenade was discovered

The family were evacuated from their home and a 50-metre cordon was set up around the house.

The bomb squad declared the device as "primed to explode" but the safety pin was in place.

The hand grenade was removed to a secure location where it was destroyed.

Det Ch Insp Mike Evans said "Jones deliberately left a viable explosive under a vehicle to send a warning demonstrating the group's criminal capabilities".

He added that Jones, who during a police interview said that he had "never touched a grenade in his life", was part of a group who wanted "to send a clear message with the intention of instilling fear and intimidation".

Jones, from Warrington, was told he will serve a minimum of six years in prison.