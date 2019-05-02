Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Ronald Culshaw, 56, was ordered to serve a minimum of 19 years in prison

A man who murdered his friend after a "minor disagreement" spiralled into "extreme violence" has been jailed.

Ian Conning, 47, died two weeks after he was found with head and chest injuries at a house in Kirkby, Merseyside, on 23 October 2018.

Ronald Culshaw pleaded guilty to murder and was jailed for life with a minimum of 19 years at Liverpool Crown Court.

Det Insp Steve Ball said Culshaw, 56, had subjected Mr Conning to "a sustained and brutal assault".

Mr Ball said the victim had gone to the home in Kelday Close "believing he was going to have an enjoyable evening".

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption A post-mortem examination found Ian Conning died as a result of "blunt force trauma"

But Culshaw, of Rushey Hey Road "chose to escalate a minor disagreement with extreme violence".

The detective added: "Our thoughts are with the family of Ian, who have endured unimaginable suffering as a result of the violent manner of his death.

"Culshaw subjected Ian to a sustained and brutal assault, and the knowledge that he spent his last moments in such pain has compounded his family's grief."