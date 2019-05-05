Image copyright HoneyPot Nursery Image caption Nursery owners said the premises may have to be rebuilt completely

A children's nursery owner says she is "heartbroken" following a suspected arson attack.

Emergency services were called to Honey Pot Day Nursery in Garston at about 21:00 BST on Saturday.

Crews extinguished the blaze, which the nursery said was caused by a tree being set on fire, and no-one is reported to have been injured.

Police said inquiries were "at a very early stage, but it was reported it may have been started deliberately".

'Building in flames'

Jenna Geggie, who co-owns the nursery, told BBC Radio Merseyside she was informed by fire crews that "it was deliberately started but perhaps not a direct, targeted attack on the nursery".

"Somebody set fire to the tree, which is inches from the building," she said. "The tree had gone up [in flames] and it caught the roof and the fire spread.

"I have never seen anything like it, the whole building was up in flames. I was absolutely heartbroken, devastated."

Image copyright Honeypot Nursery Image caption The building was unoccupied at the time of the blaze

She says the nursery caters for 126 children.

"That's 126 sets of parents who are mostly working - it affects so many people.

"Staff members are worried about their jobs and their income, paying their bills.

"It's absolutely horrific what's happened: the damage to the resources, the toys that we have for the children - they are all gone.

"The damage is really extensive… it may need to be rebuilt completely."

She thanked neighbours for their help during the blaze, saying they were in "floods of tears for us".

In a Facebook post, the nursery's management said the site would not be open this week, adding: "We will be working tirelessly over the next couple of days with the local community to attempt to provide alternative childcare arrangement as early as possible."

Merseyside Police appealed for anyone with information to contact them.