Image caption Forensic officers at the scene of the suspected murder in Monfa Road

A man was killed after being shot in the stomach with a crossbow in a "truly shocking" crime, police have said.

A post-mortem revealed that the victim, in his 30s, bled to death after suffering a "deep penetrating wound".

He was found in Monfa Road, Bootle just before 01:55 BST on Monday but later died in hospital.

Merseyside Police said there had been "an altercation" and two men from Bootle, aged 41 and 49, had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The younger man was arrested at the scene. Police believe the men all knew each other.

Police confirmed the crossbow has been recovered and the victim's next-of-kin had been informed of his death.

"This is a truly shocking crime and a man has tragically lost his life in an appalling act of violence," said Det Ch Insp Gayle Rooney.