Image copyright PAUL ELLIS Image caption A recent inspection found a significant problem with cockroaches and rats throughout the jail

The extradition from the Netherlands of a suspected drugs smuggler has been suspended over Dutch judges' concern about the state of a UK jail.

The judges refused to send the man back to HMP Liverpool due to fears over "inhuman and degrading" conditions, the Liverpool Echo reported.

The Ministry of Justice said: "Since providing reassurances the court has postponed its decision."

An MoJ spokeswoman said the judges wanted more information.

The judgment also referred to conditions in HMP Bedford and HMP Birmingham.

In a statement, the ministry said: "We strongly refute the idea that any of our prisons provide inhuman or degrading conditions.

"There have been significant improvements since the inspections of Liverpool, Birmingham and Bedford prisons and neither our domestic courts nor the European Court of Human Rights has ever ruled that they are in breach of Article 3."

Image copyright HMIP Image caption Inspectors at Liverpool jail found filthy, leaking toilets and some areas so hazardous they could not be cleaned

A report by HM Inspectorate of Prisons in December 2017 said they could not recall seeing "worse living conditions than those at HMP Liverpool".

Rats and cockroaches were rife, with one area of the jail so dirty, infested and hazardous it could not be cleaned, inspectors found.

'A different jail'

Some prisoners live in cells that should be condemned, the report said, with exposed electrical wiring and filthy, leaking lavatories.

One released prisoner told the BBC: "The cockroach problem was so bad, you can hear them gnawing at you at night."

Another said a leaking toilet in his cell had led to him "waking up with the pad swimming in urine".

Since then, inmates at HMP Liverpool have been cleaning and painting the prison in order to transform what were described as "filthy" conditions.

Prisoners were trained as joiners, painters and industrial cleaners and earned qualifications while improving their surroundings.

One inmate who helped the project said it was "like being in a different jail".