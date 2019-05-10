Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Officers said three people caught on CCTV were not suspects but could have information

CCTV images of three potential witnesses to the murder of a man who was shot dead by a cyclist in "broad daylight" have been released by police.

Merseyside Police said Carl Russell was shot in a "targeted attack" as he got out of a car on Cornwood Close in Belle Vale, Liverpool on 7 October 2018.

The 27-year-old was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Det Ch Insp Mark Baker said the people in the images were "not in any trouble and are not suspects".

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Police have asked anyone who recognises the people or the car to come forward

Two men from Belle Vale, aged 29 and 33, were previously arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder but later released under investigation.

A police spokesman said Mr Russell had survived another shooting eight years ago and had served a jail sentence for possessing a firearm.

Detectives are also trying to find the owner of a silver car pictured in the CCTV.

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption In October, police released an image of a cyclist they wanted to speak to about the shooting

Det Ch Insp Baker said the force was "asking the people pictured and the owner of the silver car to consider whether they saw anything suspicious, no matter how trivial".

"If you recognise any of the people, we also ask that you come forward so that we can make efforts to speak to them," he added.

The gunman was described as white, in his late 20s, of medium build and wearing an orange high-vis jacket with a reflective band.