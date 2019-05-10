Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption William Redmond posed as a charity worker to gain his victims' trust

An elderly woman who was targeted by a bogus charity worker who stole her purse has revealed how took to the streets in her car to try to find him.

William Redmond preyed on a range of elderly women in south Liverpool, Merseyside Police said.

One woman in her 90s told how being tricked had left her "very cross" and led her to "run out" to her car before scouring the area for the 28-year-old.

He was handed an indefinite hospital order at Liverpool Crown Court.

A police spokesman said Redmond, of Gateacre, had pretended to be a charity worker before snatching, stealing or attempting to steal the women's purses.

He was later arrested and picked out in an identification parade following an extensive investigation, the spokesman said.

'Dangerous and despicable'

He was sentenced for two counts of burglary, one of theft and four of fraud.

Speaking after the court hearing, the woman, who asked to remain anonymous, described herself as "quite laidback".

But she said she had been left "very cross with myself for being taken in so easily".

She continued: "I know that other people could have really been shaken. But I actually ran out to my car and got in and drove around to try and find him and stop him from doing this to other people.

"I imagine this man targeted me because of my age and I know others would have been really shaken up, but I am not like that.

"I reiterate - he made me so cross for falling for his con. How dare he come into my home and steal my property."

Det Con Jason Keating said Redmond was "a heartless and calculating offender, who preyed on the most vulnerable members of our communities".

"We are pleased that this investigation has removed a dangerous and despicable man from the streets of Liverpool."