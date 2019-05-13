Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Former Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell had responsibility for safety at Hillsborough stadium

The stadium safety officer in charge at the time of the Hillsborough disaster has been fined £6,500.

Former secretary of Sheffield Wednesday Football Club, Graham Mackrell, is the first person to be convicted of an offence relating to the tragedy.

Mackrell, 69, of Stocking Pelham, Hertfordshire, failed to ensure there were enough turnstiles to prevent large crowds building up.

He was also ordered to pay £5,000 towards the prosecution costs.

Ninety-six Liverpool fans died following the crush in the central pens of the Leppings Lane terrace at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest on 15 April 1989.

Image caption The people who lost their lives in the Hillsborough disaster

Mackrell sat in the well of the court rather than the dock for the sentencing hearing at Preston Crown Court.

He was found guilty last month after an 11-week trial of failing to discharge a duty under the Health and Safety at Work Act in respect of ensuring there were enough turnstiles to prevent unduly large crowds building up outside the ground.

The jury in the trial was unable to reach a verdict over match commander David Duckenfield, 74, who denied the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans.

The court heard there were seven turnstiles available for the 10,100 Liverpool fans with standing tickets.

Judge Sir Peter Openshaw said: "He should have realised there was an obvious risk that so many spectators could not pass through seven turnstiles in time for kick-off."

But Judge Openshaw said Mackrell's offence did not directly cause the disaster inside the ground.

He said: "The defendant's offence was at least one of the direct causes of the crush at the turnstiles outside the ground but it was not a direct cause of the crush on the terraces inside the ground that resulted in the deaths of 96 spectators and injury to many more, to which the crush outside the ground did no more than set the scene."