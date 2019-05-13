Image copyright Google Image caption Flightcare Ltd, the firm which runs Beechcroft care home, said it was addressing "shortcomings"

An "unsafe" care home where residents had "unexplained bruises" and had to wait 30 minutes to go to the toilet has been put in special measures.

After an inspection in March, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said people at Beechcroft Care Home in Wirral were "at risk of avoidable harm".

Inspectors said there were "widespread failings" at the home in Prenton and rated it "inadequate".

The care home apologised and claimed it was addressing "shortcomings".

'Potential abuse'

Some residents had "unexplained bruises that had not been reported to the local authority safeguarding team", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Others had "sustained similar injuries over a significant period of time yet no consideration had been given to whether this indicated a pattern of potential abuse".

Inspectors said people did not receive support "in an acceptable time", with one person waiting over 30 minutes to go to the toilet.

They also had "considerable concerns" about the safety of residents in the event of a fire as the home had "inadequate staffing".

The review also found accidents had occurred when people were being supported by staff.

The risk management guidance for staff was "unclear", it added, and there were "widespread and significant shortfalls in people's care, support and outcomes".

It said people's fluid intake was "consistently poor", with residents "rarely" receiving anything to eat or drink after tea until breakfast the next day.

Inspectors did note staff interacted with people in a "kind and caring way", adding that they were "respectful".

The home, which has 43 residents, will have a further CQC inspection in six months.

The CQC said the manager "did not provide any explanation" to inspectors over the concerns.

Flightcare Ltd, the firm responsible for the home, said it was working "to address all the shortcomings", including putting a new management team in place.